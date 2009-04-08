  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone offers "Freedom Packs"

|
  Vodafone offers "Freedom Packs"
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

From Good Friday, 10 April, Vodafone pay as you go customers will be able to buy "Freedom Packs" that Vodafone says give £50 worth of minutes and texts for £10.

The Freedom Packs, which include minutes and texts, can be bought using existing credit or with a debit or credit card.

There are three Packs to choose from - £10, £15 and £20 - that last 30 days. The instantly-affective Packs can be used straight away to call any network, all 01, 02 and 03 landlines and voicemail at any time of the day.

A £10 Pack will give the purchaser 300 texts and a 100 minutes, £15 buys 600 texts and 200 minutes and £20 nets unlimited texts and 300 minutes.

Vodafone customers interested in finding out more can call 2345 free from their mobile or visit vodafone.co.uk/freedompacks after 10 April.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  4. Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus?
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  1. Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
  2. Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
  3. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  4. Essential Phone finally has a new module: a headphone jack dongle
  5. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
Comments