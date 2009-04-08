  Vodafone offers "Freedom Packs"

From Good Friday, 10 April, Vodafone pay as you go customers will be able to buy "Freedom Packs" that Vodafone says give £50 worth of minutes and texts for £10.

The Freedom Packs, which include minutes and texts, can be bought using existing credit or with a debit or credit card.

There are three Packs to choose from - £10, £15 and £20 - that last 30 days. The instantly-affective Packs can be used straight away to call any network, all 01, 02 and 03 landlines and voicemail at any time of the day.

A £10 Pack will give the purchaser 300 texts and a 100 minutes, £15 buys 600 texts and 200 minutes and £20 nets unlimited texts and 300 minutes.

Vodafone customers interested in finding out more can call 2345 free from their mobile or visit vodafone.co.uk/freedompacks after 10 April.