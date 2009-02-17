Vodafone HTC Magic announced
Vodafone and HTC have officially announced the news Pocket-lint broke on Monday, that the two companies would be launching a Android-powered handset.
Called the HTC Magic, the new "G2" will be available in the UK, Spain, France and Germany exclusively and from multiple operators in Italy. No US launch plans have been revealed.
Sporting a 3.2-inch QVGA touchscreen the phone will lose the QWERTY keyboard in favour of a thinner design. Other features include 3.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, HSDPA and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as GPS.
On the storage front it will have 512MB of ROM, 192MB of RAM and a microSD card slot. It will be powered by a Qualcomm MSM7210a , 528Mhz processor.
On the down side, there's no flash for the camera and no 3.5mm plug for standard audio headphones.
HTC CEO Peter Chou defended the lack of flash with the line: "We aren't trying to replace your professional camera".
Due to be available in April, Vodafone describes the phone as a "tablet-style" device, with a "sleek" design and "unprecedented compactness" for a smartphone featuring the Android platform, of which there has been only one so far - the T-Mobile G1.
The HTC Magic promises "superior mobile internet experience", with lots of options for personalisation via the Android Market's applications.
The phone will be available in white in the UK, Spain and France, black in Germany and in both colours in Italy.
Vodafone has revealed that the HTC-branded phone will be available from free on various price plans.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments