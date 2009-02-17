  Vodafone and Opera sign mobile browser agreement

Vodafone has signed an agreement with Opera Software to develop a custom-made version of the mobile browser Opera Mini aimed at giving customers with low and mid priced handsets a "high quality mobile internet experience on the go".

Opera Mini will be available in Vodafone markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The browser is said to be "particularly appealing" to customers in developing countries who are likely to experience the Internet for the first time through a mobile phone as it allows them to browse the Internet on the go, even on Java low cost mobile handsets.

As part of the agreement with Opera Software, selected Vodafone operating companies will be able to pre-embed the Vodafone version of the Opera Mini browser on Java-based portfolio handsets or encourage customers to download it themselves.

"The agreement between Vodafone and Opera empowers more people around the world to benefit from a fast and user-friendly mobile internet experience", said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.