Vodafone and Opera sign mobile browser agreement
Vodafone has signed an agreement with Opera Software to develop a custom-made version of the mobile browser Opera Mini aimed at giving customers with low and mid priced handsets a "high quality mobile internet experience on the go".
Opera Mini will be available in Vodafone markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
The browser is said to be "particularly appealing" to customers in developing countries who are likely to experience the Internet for the first time through a mobile phone as it allows them to browse the Internet on the go, even on Java low cost mobile handsets.
As part of the agreement with Opera Software, selected Vodafone operating companies will be able to pre-embed the Vodafone version of the Opera Mini browser on Java-based portfolio handsets or encourage customers to download it themselves.
"The agreement between Vodafone and Opera empowers more people around the world to benefit from a fast and user-friendly mobile internet experience", said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments