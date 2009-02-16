Vodafone launches new range of mobiles at MWC

Vodafone has launched a new range of handsets, including its "most affordable" ever and its first own branded consumer GPS handset.

The Vodafone 835 is Vodafone's first consumer 3G mobile phone with built-in GPS made specifically for the Vodafone Find and Go navigation application and it will be available this spring on contract.

Described as a slim candybar phone in a premium silver metal finish with a 2.4-inch colour display, features include email, mobile browsing, embedded Vodafone Music and Google Maps, MMS, Vodafone Messenger for instant messaging, 2-megapixel camera, a second camera for video calls, Bluetooth, FM radio, and a slot for extra memory.

The 3G Vodafone 736 is a compact slider with a 2-inch display that offers Google Maps, Vodafone Music and Vodafone Messenger. It also has a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, FM radio, and a slot for extra memory.

The Vodafone 735 is a candybar version of the 736 that will be available in rose, white and silver, while the Vodafone 735 will come in black, and be available in Europe from the spring on pre-pay.

The Vodafone 135 is an affordable candybar mobile aimed at developing markets. Vodafone says its design makes it the most affordable phone of its kind on the market and it will be available in the summer in black in developing markets on pre-pay.

The Vodafone 235 is a candybar style 2G mobile with a 1.5-inch colour display and FM radio, vibrating alert, alarm clock, a speakerphone and headset jack, polyphonic ring tone functionality and games. The phone will be available in black from the spring, mainly in developing markets.

Following up on the Vodafone 527 "Rainbow range" the operator will launch a new "Catwalk Collection" of Vodafone 527 mobiles in "bright and sporty" spring colours: violet, ice, rose, lemon and sky. The Vodafone 533 slider mobile will be offered in gold, candy, ice, violet and petrol.

Available in Europe from March, these handsets will offer a built-in camera, MMS, FM radio, MP3 player, Bluetooth and external memory slot.