Vodafone trials 16Mbps HSPA+ mobile broadband
Vodafone has announced that it has successfully trialled an evolution of mobile broadband technology achieving peak data download rates of up to 16Mbps.
The high speed data connection was achieved during field trials of HSPA+ 64QAM technology on Vodafone Spanish network.
Vodafone says it now plans to trial mobile broadband data connections with peak rates of up to 21Mbps early in 2009 using HSPA+ MIMO functionality.
MIMO stands for the use of multiple antennae on both base stations and data devices.
Vodafone estimates that the technology would be capable of seeing a typical video download of more than 13Mbps in good conditions and an average of more than 4Mbps in a typical urban environment.
If the trials prove a success, Vodafone plans to make this technology available on selected commercial networks.
