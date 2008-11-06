  1. Home
Vodafone launches BlackBerry Storm 9500

Vodafone has announced that the Blackberry Storm 9500, the first ever touch-screen BlackBerry smartphone, "purpose built exclusively for Vodafone", will be available to buy from 14 November - later than previous reports had pegged the in-shops date.

Before this announcement, the pre-order page on the Vodafone site had said pre-ordered handsets were due to arrive with customers on 11 November.

Customers who want to be the first in the UK to have a BlackBerry Storm can pre-order in Vodafone stores, online at www.vodafone.co.uk/storm and telesales, and account managers for our business customers from 14 November.

It will also be available for sale through Vodafone’s retail partner Phones4U in store and online.

BlackBerry Storm pricing starts from free on a two year contract at £35 per month on a Best for Text plan that will include 600 minutes and unlimited texts.

