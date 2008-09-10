  ASA says Vodafone ad too fast

Vodafone has got a ticking off from the Advertising Standards Authority again, this time for a radio advert.

Following a complaint from a listener, the ASA has upheld the complaint and ordered that the telecoms company drop the commercial.

The ad was for a package of unlimited calls, text messages and internet access that apparently ended with a woman's voice delivering a 30-word disclaimer in less than 8 seconds.

In its defense, Vodafone said the voice had not been speeded up and was no faster than comparable adverts.

The ASA said: "We concluded that, because they were delivered too quickly, the important terms and conditions were not clearly audible and the ad could mislead listeners".