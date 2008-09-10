ASA says Vodafone ad too fast
|
Vodafone has got a ticking off from the Advertising Standards Authority again, this time for a radio advert.
Following a complaint from a listener, the ASA has upheld the complaint and ordered that the telecoms company drop the commercial.
The ad was for a package of unlimited calls, text messages and internet access that apparently ended with a woman's voice delivering a 30-word disclaimer in less than 8 seconds.
In its defense, Vodafone said the voice had not been speeded up and was no faster than comparable adverts.
The ASA said: "We concluded that, because they were delivered too quickly, the important terms and conditions were not clearly audible and the ad could mislead listeners".
PopularIn Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments