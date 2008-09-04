  Vodafone to sell Dell Inspiron Mini 9

Following the news of the launch of the device, Vodafone and Dell have announced that Dell’s Inspiron Mini 9 netbook will be sold with built-in mobile broadband, exclusively through Vodafone stores and online, and directly from Dell, in key European markets.

Available from late September, the Inspiron Mini 9, featuring built-in mobile broadband from Vodafone, will deliver instant internet connectivity anywhere with no need for an external modem.

Andrew Sangster, director of PC Connectivity, Vodafone, says: "Today’s announcement marks the next step in the evolution of mobile broadband services bringing mobile broadband into the hands of many more customers".

Details of country availability and pricing will be made available in coming weeks. The basic version of the Mini 9 costs £299 direct from Dell.