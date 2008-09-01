  1. Home
Vodafone launches Text Unlimited reward scheme

Vodafone has announced a new top-up reward scheme for pay as you talk customers.

Called Text Unlimited, Voda says it will reward customers with unlimited texts according to how much they top up each month.

A customer’s total top-up value is calculated each month and then the account is credited the corresponding text reward to use in the following month.

There are three tiers to the plan, topping up £5 during the month will mean unlimited texts weekday evenings in the following month.

A £10 top up gets unlimited evening and weekend texts the following month while £30 or more will see customers getting unlimited texts to use at any time the following month.

Text Unlimited is free to opt-in to for new and existing PAYT customers and can be activated by calling 2345.

