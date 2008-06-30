  Verizon wants Vodafone out of joint mobile venture

Verizon is pushing Vodafone to sell out of Verizon Wireless.

It may have failed to buy its UK partner's stake in 2006, but Verizon is now pushing for Vodafone to sell its share in Verizon Wireless.

Ivan Seidenberg, chief executive of Verizon Communications, which owns 55% of Verizon Wireless, told the Financial Times he would like full ownership of the US mobile operator.

He said: "Would I like to have 100% of the earnings given we're doing 100% of the work? Yeah, I would".

"Vodafone's been a great partner so the out has to come when Vodafone comes and says, 'Hey, we'd like to change our ownership level'. And when and if they do that, they know how to find me."

Seidenberg said that he did not expect the sale to happen anytime soon as Vodafone is facing upheavals with the departure of its chief exec Arun Sarin.

But he did say that Sarin's replacement, Vittorio Colao, may "want to do something different".