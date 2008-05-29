Vodafone announces Total Business tariffs
Vodafone has announced it is to introduce Vodafone Total Business, describing it as its best ever pricing for smaller to medium businesses.
Vodafone Total Business, which replaces the existing Sharetime Plus and Small Business price plans, is offered from £30 a month.
Available to both new and existing business customers, it will include a range of data packs, which can be added for specific users, which the company says will address the growing demand for mobile email, mobile internet and other mobile company applications.
Vodafone Total Business will offer two "simple" data packs; a "Standard" usage pack of 500MB or a "High" usage pack of 5GB.
Vodafone Total Business also offers different options for mobile email from the Email Plus service giving push email from £10 a month extra, to an enterprise level solution and a more simple webmail option too.
