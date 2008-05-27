  1. Home
Vodafone's Arun Sarin to step down

Vodafone has announced that, after 5 years in the role, Arun Sarin will be retiring as chief executive at the end of the
Company's AGM on 29 July 2008. He will be succeeded by deputy chief executive Vittorio Colao.

Arun Sarin became Chief Executive in July 2003 and over the last 5 years has "led the company through a period of significant change, both strategic and organisational" says the company.

Arun Sarin said: "It has been a privilege to lead Vodafone for the last five years and to have been involved in the company for such a long time. I feel that I have accomplished what I set out to achieve, particularly in developing and implementing a new strategy. I am very proud of what Vodafone and its 71,000 people have achieved and the good momentum we have in the marketplace".

"I know that the business is in capable hands with Vittorio Colao. Having worked with him for many years I know that he has the experience and vision to take Vodafone on to future success."

