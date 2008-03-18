Vodafone customers get Madonna's album a week early
Vodafone customers are to be granted early access to Madonna's new album. Hard Candy, the pop legend's 11th studio album for Warner Bros records, is due to launch globally on 28th April, but Vodafonies will be able to listen a week early.
Starting on 21 April seven tracks from Hard Candy will be released at a rate of one a day counting down the week before the album is available. Each track will remain live for 24 hours for download before being replaced by the next one.
Vodafone customers will also have access to Madonna's mini site on Vodafone live! which will include 1 week of exclusive, associated mobile content, including ringtones, ringback tones and SMS tones.
Vodafone customers in selected markets including Spain, Portugal, Germany and Belgium will get exclusive mobile access to the newly released single 4 Minutes, effective immediately.
