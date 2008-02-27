  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone satnav solution launches to consumers

|
1/3  
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

Already available in the "enterprise" market, Vodafone and Telmap are introducing Vodafone Sat Nav - an operator branded mobile navigation solution - to the UK consumer market.

Vodafone Sat Nav offers "a complete mobile navigation experience", including both in-car and pedestrian navigation.

Featuring up-to-date, 3D maps and directions, it also provides instant access to live traffic alerts and millions of points-of-interest such as hotels, restaurants, shopping and attractions.

Vodafone Sat Nav is launching initially on three of Vodafone UK's GPS embedded handsets - the Nokia N95, Nokia N95 8GB and Nokia 6110 as well as the new BlackBerry Pearl 8110.

The subscription to the service costs £5 per month (plus data charges) with the first month free. Customers who purchase the BlackBerry Pearl 8110 will get 12 months satnav included.

PopularIn Phones
  1. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  2. Apple's cheaper LCD iPhone will have iPhone X style super-thin bezel thanks to advanced LED backlight
  3. The best SIM-only deals for July 2018
  4. What is Apple’s USB Restricted Mode and how does it work?
  5. BlackBerry Key2 tips and tricks - Master your QWERTY
  1. Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
  2. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  3. The best OnePlus 6 deals for July 2018
  4. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  5. OnePlus 6 now available in limited edition stunning red
Comments