  Vodafone customers get Facebook upload access

Vodafone has announced its "My Communities" including Facebook, YouTube, MySpace and Bebo will enable customers for the first time to upload pictures and videos to

their favorite community directly from their mobile.

Customers can now upload pictures and video to their Facebook account direct from their Nokia N95 8GB or Sony Ericsson W910i handsets, a functionality which is at the moment unique to Vodafone customers only.

Anyone who wants to try the new service needs to click on the My Communities icon and you will be prompted to download the application.

They can then choose one of the four communities and using their current login details (which the phone then remembers for future) and can upload content straight from their handset.

Customers must be signed up for internet usage, data charges will be around 22p per pic, depending on size, and will take around 30 seconds to upload on 3G network access.