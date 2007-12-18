  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone customers get Facebook upload access

|
  Vodafone customers get Facebook upload access
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Vodafone has announced its "My Communities" including Facebook, YouTube, MySpace and Bebo will enable customers for the first time to upload pictures and videos to
their favorite community directly from their mobile.

Customers can now upload pictures and video to their Facebook account direct from their Nokia N95 8GB or Sony Ericsson W910i handsets, a functionality which is at the moment unique to Vodafone customers only.

Anyone who wants to try the new service needs to click on the My Communities icon and you will be prompted to download the application.

They can then choose one of the four communities and using their current login details (which the phone then remembers for future) and can upload content straight from their handset.

Customers must be signed up for internet usage, data charges will be around 22p per pic, depending on size, and will take around 30 seconds to upload on 3G network access.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
  2. Stunning Titanium Grey Samsung Galaxy S9 now on pre-order from Carphone Warehouse
  3. Leaked image of 6.1-inch LCD Apple iPhone confirms single-lens camera and Face ID
  4. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  1. iOS 12 system requirements: Will iOS 12 run on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?
  2. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
  3. Motorola One Power hands-on images confirms notch and dual camera
  4. Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
  5. Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat may finally launch by September
Comments