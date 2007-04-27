  Vodafone offers YouTube on the go

Vodafone keen to encourage users to spend even more on data charges as teamed up with YouTube to offer the online video sharing website to its customers via the Vodafone Live service.

The mobile phone operator has held back, however, from offering full access to the site. From today, customers will be able to access a "Best of YouTube" channel with 15 to 20 videos a day.

Vodafone has said that the videos, tailored specifically for mobile, will highlight the best of YouTube’s vast library of video clips and be chosen by the two companies.

As with the launch of the company's TV offering, the new service will be free for a limited period and available only on Vodafone Live.

Vodafone has said that it plans to offer full access to the site in the near future, however how much that will cost has yet to be decided.