Vodafone launch Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem

Vodafone has launched a 3G data card that doesn't need a PC card slot on your laptop opening up the possibility of a fast internet connection to all laptop users.

Called the Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem, the new device, which connects via a USB port costs £49 ex VAT.

This new version of the 3G broadband data card, designed especially for users of the latest generation of laptops and Apple MacBooks, allows customers to access 3G broadband by simply plugging it into the USB slot on their Computer.

The Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem offers download speeds of around 1.4Mbps.

The service is also available in a number of other countries worldwide including Australia, Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

When outside of 3G broadband coverage, customers will automatically be able to access the web using Vodafone’s existing 3G and GPRS services.

Simple to Install: For Windows users the Mobile Connect software is pre-loaded onto the device and self-installs the first time the device is connected while Apple MacBooks users, the software can be found on a CD provided with the device or for newer MacBooks with Intel processors the software can be download at www.vodafone.co.uk/mobileconnect.

The new Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem is powered by the laptop (or PC) with no need for a separate power cable and is suitable for both Windows users and Apple Mac users.