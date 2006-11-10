  Vodafone offers pay-as-you-go phones with special media packages

Vodafone is betting that what people really want for Christmas is multimedia for their mobiles, and has put together three different entertainment packages available for new buyers of select pay-as-you-go mobile phones.

The Sports Package is dedicated to the avid sports fan, and features a Freddie Flintoff cricket game and wallpapers, as well as Ashes test matches video. Football fans are catered to with videos of memorable matches from this year, while a Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker game and wallpapers satisfy the indoor man.

The Music package includes music tracks, behind-the-scenes videos, and pictures featuring The Streets and New Order, and exclusive Maddona Confessions on a Dance Floor content.

Finally, according to Vodafone you can “beat Boxing Day” boredom with the Games package, which includes EA games classics, Sims 2 Pets, and SimCity, as well as wallpapers and ringtones.

You can download the content up until 15 January. Eligible handsets include Sony Ericsson’s V630i and the K750i, the Motorola V3i and V3, Sagem My600v, Samsung E900, and Nokia 6070.