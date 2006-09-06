Vodafone launches Mobile Earth mapping service in Germany

Vodafone is trying out a new mobile mapping service in Germany that lets users access maps and aerial photographs on their mobile phones.

Like a Google Earth for your mobile, the service frees mapping services from the PC, so that users can quickly access route information on the fly, and see exactly where they’re going, thanks to full colour maps and detailed aerial images.

The service, which was created by LocatioNet Systems, is available on all Java-enabled devices, and uses content from mapping company TeleAtlas.

Over 400,000 points of interest are available in Germany, so that users can access information about restaurants, historical sites, and other locations of interest to the traveller.

Mobile Earth can be downloaded over the air from Vodafone Live, and will be rolled out in the rest of Europe in the coming months.

To see what the mobile service looks like, visit