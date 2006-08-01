Vodafone to launch USB Modem based 3G data card

Vodafone UK today announced that it will be launching the Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem, a new version of its 3G broadband data card designed especially for users of the latest generation of laptops, desktops and Apple MacBooks, later this year.

The device, which will be available in the autumn, will allow customers to access Vodafone's high speed 3G broadband service by simply plugging it into the USB slot on their computer.

Vodafone, says it has launched the new device in response to "the demand for 3G broadband from users of the latest generation of laptops".

Currently only laptops with a PC Card slot are able to use the current range of data cards available from the operator.

Customers using the Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem will be able to benefit from download speeds of around 1.4Mbps and upload speeds of up to 384 Kbps, across Vodafone's growing 3G broadband footprint.

John Lillistone, head of enterprise data services, Vodafone UK, commented:

"The Vodafone Mobile Connect USB Modem is designed so that anyone, regardless of their choice of computer, can access high speed data while on the move".