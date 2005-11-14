Vodafone partners with Universal to bring Eminem to mobile phones
Vodafone has partnered with Universal Music Group to offer music downloads via the mobile phone to its Vodafone Live! customers.
From today, users of the service will be able to download Realtones and ringback tones, Full-track audio downloads, Full-track video downloads, and video streaming from a host of artists including Eminem, U2, Keane, Scissor Sisters and Black Eyed Peas.
Vodafone is promising “over 100,000 full-track audio downloads will be available within a matter of weeks” boosting the overall catalogue over music and ringtone tracks available to over 600,000 tracks.
"This agreement sets new standards in scale, reach and imagination within our respective industries", said Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal.
Vodafone has yet to set a price for the downloads or whether or not they will be available as a dual download for both the PC and the phone like a rival service from the operator, 3.
