Soccer Saturday comes to Vodafone 3G

From Saturday 13 August customers of Vodafone's 3G service can watch Sky's Gillette Soccer Saturday with presenter Jeff Stelling and his panel of pundits go through every twist and turn of match days on their 3G mobile phones as the mobile phone operator turns to the new Premiership season to boost sales for its 3G services.

The show will be streamed live between 3.00pm and 5.30pm on Saturdays and be made available through the Sky Sports Service on Vodafone live!, which also features video highlights of every goal from every Barclays Premiership game.

Vodafone customers currently subscribing to watch every Barclays Premiership goal, which also includes every wicket from this summer's Ashes series, will receive Gillette Soccer Saturday for no additional charge.

By visiting Vodafone live! with 3G, existing 3G customers not currently subscribed to this comprehensive sports service can pay £5 per month with the first month free.

Alternatively customers can pay £1 per day for this service.