(Pocket-lint) - Mobile coverage on London's Tube train network is expanding, with five additional stations set to provide access soon. Transport for London has also announced that Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone have joined the technology rollout operated by BAI Communications.

That means customers of Three, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 will get 4G data coverage during their travels on several parts of the London Underground system, including when on a train in the tunnel.

Phone users have been able to use their devices on the east end of the Jubilee line after a successful pilot scheme, but it will be joined by coverage at Camden Town, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank and Euston in the next six months.

It is expected that parts of the Central Line will switched on by the summer of 2023, with the West End and City offering connectivity in the tunnels and stations.

Work continues on provideing movile acces throughout the newly opened Elizabeth LIne too.

Currently, users can still use the Wi-Fi network operated by Virgin Media across the entire London Underground system. That will switch to BAI Communications from April 2023. There are also plans to add 5G connectivity to the network in future.

"I committed to Londoners that I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network as part of my determination to build a better London for everyone - and I have no doubt that this will transform journeys for millions of passengers," said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Writing by Rik Henderson.