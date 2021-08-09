Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Vodafone confirms reintroduction of EU roaming charges

(Pocket-lint) - They say not everything good lasts forever and, when it comes to EU roaming charges, it seems that's never more apt.

Vodafone has followed EE in confirming that it is to reintroduce roaming charges for its customers who want to use their phone in Europe.

Some of its plans will continue to include roaming - including those described as "expensive" - but other users will find they have to pay a fee of £2 per day to use data in EU countries, the same as with EE.

Packages will also be available in 8-day or 15-day bundles, which will work out at half-price - £1 per day.

A fair-usage data cap also applies, at 25GB of roaming data per month.

All new and upgrading customers who sign up from 11 August will have the new charges as part of their agreements (on specific plans). However, the charges themselves will not come into effect until January 2022.

Existing customers will be able to continue to use free data roaming in the EU until their current contracts expire.

"Existing customers will not be impacted by these changes while they remain on their current price plan, and roaming in the Republic of Ireland will still be included for all customers," said Vodafone (via the BBC).

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 August 2021.
