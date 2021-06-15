Vodafone introduces Evo - a new tariff with flexible upgrades and more

(Pocket-lint) - Vodafone has introduced a brand new tariff called Evo. It essentially enables you to upgrade your phone flexibly and is similar to, say, O2 Refresh.

You can decide how much you want to pay upfront and the duration you want to pay off the remainder from 12 to 36 months. Evo can also be combined with broadband with Vodafone Together.

As with Vodafone's other plans, 5G is included at no extra cost and you can make a saving with the plan should you want to add a smartwatch, too.

Evo also includes Vodafone’s Unlimited Data Booster (free unlimited data for a 30-day period, up to six times), flexible upgrades, battery upgrades if needed and the ability to get a saving on a new handset via Vodafone's in-app trade-in tool.

Coincidentally, Vodafone also said during its Reinvent conference today that by offering the trade-in tool through the MyVodafone app, the network says that a third of new Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 purchasers have done so by trading in an old handset - double the usual amount of trade-ins.

Vodafone adds that it wants to tackle digital poverty by connecting up to a million people by the end of 2021. SIMs will be distributed through the Trussell Trust’s UK network of food banks.

Vodafone’s new UK CEO, Ahmed Essam says: "We are building a digital future for everyone – a future that’s sustainable, inclusive, and fair."

Writing by Dan Grabham.