(Pocket-lint) - Picking up a new smartphone with a handy saving just got a lot easier this Black Friday, with Vodafone unveiling an array of handset deals for iPhone, Samsung, Google and more.

The best savings are available for those picking up the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which will give you a total discount of £608 if you go with the carrier. Instead of £77 per month and £99 upfront, you'll instead pay £55 per month and £19 upfront for 100GB of data and unlimited texts/minutes.

You'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this one, though, with the deal expiring at 22:00 on November 26.

The same deadline is also present for Vodafone's iPhone 11 Pro, which allows you to save £406 off the usual asking price.

Instead of you paying £69 per month and £99 upfront for 100GB of data and unlimited texts/minutes, the carrier's Black Friday deal cuts this down to £55 per month and £29 upfront.

Google and Huawei fans are catered for, too, if neither of those wild savings takes your fancy.

Google's Pixel 4a is available with a mammoth £570 discount until November 26, with the standout plan (100GB of data, unlimited texts/minutes) dropping from £43 per month and £99 upfront to an eyewatering £23 per month and £9 upfront.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P30 Pro NE's equivalent contract has been reduced from £55 per month and an upfront cost of £99 to just £35 per month with £29 required upfront, allowing you to make a total saving of £550.

Naturally, there are plenty of smartphone deals flying around during the Black Friday sales period, so be sure to keep your eye out on other carriers. Just don't wait too long, obviously, or you might miss out.

Writing by Conor Allison.