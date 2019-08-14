Vodafone goes live with its completely unlimited 5G mobile and broadband bundle

Vodafone has launched a UK-first tariff giving you unlimited 5G mobile and home broadband. Note that this tariff doesn't give you 5G broadband

That tariff will set you back £46 a month, though less-generous Vodafone Together plans start from £31 a month for a combined 18 month SIM-Only and home broadband plan.

The combined Vodafone Together tariff was announced at Vodafone's 5G launch at the start of last month, but it is now available to sign up for. There's one single sign-up process and you'll get one bill shown in the Vodafone app, which is also where you can take advantage of 24-7 support for the tariff.

You also benefit from a further 15% discount for any additional mobile plans added to the same account.

Obviously, to take advantage of 5G you'll need to have a 5G-enabled phone and live in a Vodafone 5G-enabled area which is mostly city-based at present.

Vodafone 5G is currently live in parts of Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Birkenhead, Bolton, Gatwick, Lancaster, Newbury, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Wolverhampton.

You'll also get a free Amazon Echo Plus if you sign up to Superfast broadband - Vodafone enables you to use the Alexa device for calling using Vodafone OneNumber.

Here's the pricing for all the combined tariffs. Coincidentally, it doesn't matter if your phone is 4G or 5G-capable as the pricing is the same.