Vodafone launches 5G in more towns and cities - is yours listed?

- 5G is now live in Bolton, Gatwick, Lancaster, Newbury, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Wolverhampton

Vodafone has announced it has rolled 5G data services out to more locations. The move is a little quicker than we thought given the network only launched its 5G service on 3 July. 

Vodafone customers can now get 5G data in Birkenhead, Bolton, Gatwick, Lancaster, Newbury, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Wolverhampton. The new locations join Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London which all went live as part of the initial rollout. 

As with EE's rollout, Vodafone has concentrated its efforts in the central areas of each location for now, so don't expect to be able to get 5G speeds in the suburbs. 

Vodafone is trying to position itself in the traditional Three UK spot of being a 'challenger' -  to the UK's biggest network EE - although Three itself has announced initial details of its 5G plans

As part of its new approach, Vodafone has also announced several unlimited plans (some of which are speed-limited, be warned) and it's also using its wide European presence to be the only network to offer 5G roaming so far. Vodafone is currently offering the Xiaomi Mi Mix 5G and Samsung S10 5G as its two 5G handsets, but we're expecting that offering to expand.

You can see full details on Vodafone's tariffs here: Vodafone 5G: The phones, the speeds, the prices and everything you need to know

Vodafone says 55 European towns and cities now have 5G (and are available for Vodafone roaming). 

Vodafone also recently announced pricing for its 5G home broadband service using Huawei's Gigacube.

