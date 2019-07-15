  Vodafone 5G GigaCube brings 5G to the home from £30 a month

Following the launch of the Vodafone 5G network in the UK earlier this year, the company has now launched a 5G home router for those wanting to look for an alternative to fibre broadband.

The 5G GigaCube, first detailed in May, is now available to buy and comes with two contract options and three price plans.

Those willing to sign up to an 18-month contract will be able to get 100GB of data a month for £30, 200GB of data for £40 a month, or unlimited data for £50 a month. Upfront costs will start at £100, and then drop to £50 for the two later price plans.

Those that want to be a bit more flexible with a 30-day contract can opt for 100GB for £30 a month, 200GB for £50, or Unlimited for £50. With this contract there is a £325 upfront fee.

According to Vodafone, the GigaCube will be able to connect up to 64 devices, has a Wi-Fi range of 90 metres (more than enough for most homes) and should deliver speeds up to 1Gbps as long as you can get 5G connectivity.

At the moment that's seven cities around the UK includingBristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London. A further range of cities including Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton will go live later in the year, with further locations added in 2020.

Vodafone isn't the first to launch a 5G broadband replacement product. All the UK operators are offering home broadband solutions as they all look to tap into the lucrative home broadband market that has previously been dominated by fixed line products.

EE already offers a home broadband product, and Three, who is launching its 5G offering in August has said that home broadband will be at the core of its 5G approach.

In the case of EE and Three, both companies have turned to HTC and it's HTC 5G Hub, but the Vodafone 5G GigaCube is made by Huawei.