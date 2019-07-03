  1. Home
Vodafone's key 5G demo was a rugby tackle made 100 miles apart using haptic tech

|
Vodafone showed off several demos of its new 5G network in London today, but the main one was somewhat bizarre with a world-first demonstration of the power of 5G to transmit touch using haptic technology.

Professional rugby players from Wasps Rugby took part in the stunt in which Juan De Jongh - pictured, in London - instantaneously felt the impact of a rugby tackle made by Will Rowlands – over 100 miles away at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry. He tackled a padded cylinder containing sensors which you can see in the video below. 

De Jongh wore a Teslasuit for the demonstration. The suit was able to simulate the feeling of the tackle through a full body haptic feedback system that provides sensation.

This electro-stimulation improves the learning experience by increasing immersion, fostering 360-degree awareness and engaging muscle memory.

Before the live demo but after practice, De Jongh said: “I’ve never experienced anything like this. It felt like something from the Matrix. This technology could not only help athletes to train, but to get back into training after injury.”

It appeared to work well, but without feeling it ourselves it was rather difficult to tell! Here's a video of it in action. 

