Vodafone announces 5G phones and prices - no more expensive than 4G

- Vodafone joins EE in revealing its 5G pricing and phones

Vodafone has announced its launch 5G phones and pricing alongside a partnership with the Hatch game streaming service to showcase 5G's low latency. 

Vodafone is still talking about 5G in terms of a 4x speed increase, even though some users will get faster speeds in certain areas. 

The launch handsets are the Galaxy S10 5G - available now to pre-order - and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G which is available online and in store immediately.

Vodafone was originally supposed to range the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G but, like EE, it has decided not to stock the handset for now. And it seems it postponed its 5G launch event because of the situation.

In an interview with Pocket-lint, Max Taylor, Vodafone UK’s consumer director, explained the situation: "Huawei are a great partner of ours, but given recent news we felt it was best to put the launch of that device on hold." 

The Xiaomi is available on pay monthly plans starting at £50 per month, while the Samsung plans start at £58 - Vodafone says the S10 5G's pricing is "promotional" - in other words, it will go up after the pre-order period.

These plans are for 5GB of data and require an up front payment of £99 and £149 respectively. If you opt for 15GB of data instead, it'll only cost you £4 extra per month. 

As we knew previously, Vodafone's 5G network will be live on 3 July in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London and will be in a total of 19 towns and cities by the end of 2019. 

Hatch will be free for three months on 5G plans after which it will cost £6.99 per month. 5G customers will be able to benefit from the same Red Entertainment offering as on 4G. 

We'll bring you the rest of our interview with Vodafone later on Pocket-lint.

