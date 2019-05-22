Vodafone postpones 5G launch event due to Huawei's Google ban

The 5G news keeps on rolling this morning - Vodafone has now been in touch to say it is bizarrely cancelling a 5G launch event scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in London "due to the ongoing media agenda".

Vodafone appears to have gotten cold feet over Huawei's Google ban, which has been dominating the news this week. It seems to blame the focus on Huawei for the fact it doesn't want to face the media itself though.

After all, it surely has nothing to fear when it has already announced that it will stock alternative 5G devices. Aside from the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Vodafone is also going to be offering the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the Samsung S10 5G, too.

EE's 5G launch took place this morning and the network just deleted the Mate 20 X 5G from its launch lineup of 5G phones. EE CEO, Marc Allera, sensibly said: "We've put the Huawei devices on pause until we've got a little more information on that."

In terms of 5G home broadband, Vodafone will offer HTC's 5G Mobile Smart Hub and Huawei's 5G CPE Pro router.

In an emailed statement, Vodafone said it would "still be announcing [its] 5G handset pricing tomorrow and customers will be able to purchase/pre-order some handsets".

'Some' being the operative word, there.

We already know that Vodafone UK 5G will go live on 3 July, with 5G roaming following later in the Summer. Crucially, Vodafone has also announced that "5G [will be] priced the same as 4G".

The network will come to seven cities first - Vodafone says that Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London.