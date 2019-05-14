Vodafone UK first to announce a date for 5G - and amazingly it won't cost more

Vodafone is the first UK network to announce a go-live date for its 5G network. Vodafone 5G will go live on 3 July, with 5G roaming following later in the Summer. Crucially, Vodafone has also announced that "5G [will be] priced the same as 4G".

However, we guess there may be a price premium for new customers and, of course, consumers will pay more for 5G phones in the first place.

We must confess that we expected to hear a date from EE first, although the BT-owned network has invited Pocket-lint to a briefing on 22 May. We also know that EE will be on stage at today's OnePlus event talking about the OnePlus 7 5G handset. One of those events should yield a go-live date for EE's 5G network, too.

The 5G network will come to seven cities first - Vodafone says that Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London "will be among the first cities in the world to receive 5G". Although that sounds like press release fluff, it's absolutely right - only a handful of places have it so far.

Vodafone adds that Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton will follow later this year.

As for handsets, Vodafone says the first 5G phone will "go on sale next week". This could be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G as it's shown in Vodafone's picture above, but we're also expecting Vodafone to get the OnePlus 7 5G and Samsung S10 5G at the very least.