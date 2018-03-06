Vodafone confirms Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro coming to network

They might not have been officially launched but UK network Vodafone has confirmed the Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro handsets are on their way.

In an email sent to Pocket-lint, Vodafone revealed that the three handsets will be stocked by the carrier: "Just wanted to let you know that the new Huawei P20, Huawei P20 lite and Huawei P20 Pro will be available soon at Vodafone UK," it said.

Most of this comes as no shock, although the name of what we presume to be the larger phone was previously touted as Huawei P20 Plus. It now looks like it will be called the P20 Pro instead.

We're also interested by the "available soon" remark as it suggests the phones could go on sale shortly after the company's phone event in Paris on 27 March.

Huawei chose to avoid the cattle market that is Mobile World Congress and host its own, dedicated press event later this month instead.

It will launch all three phones, with the P20 being the main focus we expect.

It'll come with a proprietary triple-lens camera - or, at least, that's what many rumours claim. They also say that the sensor behind the lenses will be 40-megapixels, but we've also seen hands-on pics that suggest otherwise. We await the unveiling with bated breath.