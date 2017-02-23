Lost luggage could be a thing of the past thanks to Samsonite and Vodafone

We may not have all been in the situation where our luggage has been lost on holiday, but we're all well aware of the issues some holidaymakers and business travellers face. Luggage maker Samsonite wants to put an end to lost items full stop, and has teamed up with Vodafone to help combat lost suitcases.

Vodafone already offers a Track&Go system, which is a device you put in your bag that you can then track from your phone, and alerts you if the bag goes beyond the set geolocation radius.

Samsonite wants to build upon this technology and has introduced what it is calling Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT). This extension to Vodafone's system will let you view your bag's location no matter where it is in the world, so it doesn't have to rely on a maximum set distance from your phone. If you bag does happen to get lost en route to or from your destination, then the system will automatically provide you with the necessary contact details to help get it back. And because some flights can be long, the NB-IoT technology will have a long lasting battery life.

Samsonite's technology isn't ready for large-scale production just yet, but the company has committed itself to research and developing it further. A concept Track&Go case will be on display at Vodafone's booth at Mobile World Congress, which kicks off next Monday the 27 February.