Vodafone Smart Platinum 7 with 2K screen throws in free VR headset to show off its affordable power

Vodafone has taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone that's built to offer high-end specs while remaining affordable. Those specs are so good they can even do VR justice, so Voda is throwing in its Smart VR headset for free.

The Vodafone Smart Platinum 7 is just £300 offline. We say that first – and use the word just - as you need to realise what you're getting for the price.

The handset is made from aircraft grade aluminium and features a rear fingerprint sensor. On the front is a 5.5-inch 2K AMOLED display encased in 2.5D glass. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage plus microSD expansion to 128GB.

In the rear of the phone is a 16-megapixel camera with "super zoom", phase-detection autofocus and "zero second shutter lag". The front has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper which also comes with its own flash.

The Smart Platinum 7 comes with 4G+ connectivity and is powered by a 3000mAh battery for two days life, claims Voda. It also features Quick Charge 3.0 for rapid top-ups on battery.

So that's £9 less than a OnePlus 3 but comes with a better screen and free VR headset.

The Vodafone Smart Platinum 7 is available now for £300 on pay as you go or £28 per month on contract with unlimited minutes, texts and 1GB of data plus 500MB roaming data per month. Both price options include a free Vodafone Smart VR headset.

