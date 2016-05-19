Vodafone customers can charge Google Play apps to their bills, with 90% off
- Pay through Charge to Bill
- Option available at checkout
Vodafone has made it more simple for its customers to purchase apps and content from Google Play, with its Charge to Bill service.
Android device owners can pay for items on Google Play by charging them to their monthly bill. What's more, to celebrate the new service, Vodafone is offering 90 per cent discounts on a number of apps and games on the Google Play store.
Just type "VodafoneApps" on your Android device in the redeem menu on the specific store page.
Vodafone customers on monthly price plans and those who pay as they go can purchase items on Google Play with Charge to Bill. The latter will pay through any prepaid credit on their account.
READ: Your Vodafone mobile now works in 40 countries for free
Those who want to pay through their bills just need to choose the "Vodafone Charge to Bill" option on the Google Play checkout. You will need to register for the service first.
"We are delighted that our Charge to Bill service now includes Google Play Store, which joins a range of leading content providers such as Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Sony Playstation and Facebook as well as Vodafone’s own breaking news and sport alert services," said David James, head of commercial marketing at the network.
