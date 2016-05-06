Your Vodafone mobile now works in 40 countries for free

Vodafone has announced that it will be joining Three and Tesco Mobile in offering free roaming to its customers. That means you'll be able to use your smartphone abroad without paying extra charges.

Roaming charges are due to be scrapped completely in the EU and, if we stay in, that should mean free roaming for all soon. Until then phone companies are cashing in early to look good. Three has been offering its free roaming for the longest and now Voda has joined the party.

Vodafone customers will be able to have unlimited calls, texts, picture messages and their monthly data allowance up to 4GB, all for free when roaming. This applies to Vodafone pay monthly 12 and 24 month Red and Red Value bundle subscribers.

The complete list of countries that this applies to are, deep breath:

Czech Republic, Denmark (inc. Faroe Islands), Estonia, Finland, France (inc. Corsica), French Territories, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy (inc. Vatican City), Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (inc. Azores & Madeira), Republic of Ireland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (inc. Balearic Islands), Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Prices that include roaming start from £18 per month for a 12 month SIM only deal.

