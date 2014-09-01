  Vodafone latest to ditch Phones4u as partner, just EE and Virgin Media left

Phones4u has been left reeling after Vodafone is the latest big name network to announce it will not be renewing its partnership.

Having already lost O2 in January, the UK high street retailer can now only offer its customers contracts from EE (T-Mobile and Orange included) and Virgin Media. Rival and newly formed super group Dixons Carphone, however, is to benefit from an "enhanced" partnership with Vodafone.

Vodafone told Pocket-lint that its products will continue to be sold in Carphone Warehouse stores and online. Dixons Carphone also sent us a statement: "Dixons Carphone can confirm it has recently signed a long term agreement with Vodafone, which includes an enhanced distribution partnership."

Phones4u's CEO David Kassler said that he was disappointed with the network's decision, which came after meetings to convince Vodafone to change its mind. He also claimed that the retailer is in active talks with other networks and partners, possibly to fill the void.

O2 previously pulled away citing that contracts sold through Phones4u only made up eight per cent of its entire network sales for 2013. But although Vodafone has not made similar claims, the high street chain claims that it sold 430,000 Vodafone contract connections and 125,000 prepay SIMs in the 12 months to February, generating over £230 million in business.

Vodafone previously announced that it would be opening a further 150 own-brand stores in the UK, so it should be able to cope with the shortfall. Phones4u, however, could suffer far more.