Vodafone promises first 3,000 Sony Xperia Z2 pre-orders will get 32-inch TV for free

Vodafone has opened pre-orders for the Sony Xperia Z2 Android phone and has announced that the first 3,000 customers to place their order will also get a free Sony Bravia 32-inch TV.

The phone will be available from 10 April and should you order it on one of Vodafone's Red 4G plans, you will get unlimited UK calls and texts, monthly data from 3GB up to 13GB depending on the price plan you choose, and a KDL-32R433B television. The offer started today and will close on 9 April, or until the first 3,000 pre-orders have been bagged.

The Xperia Z2 handset comes at no extra cost on all 4G plans.

The Sony Xperia Z2 was announced during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February. It sports the new 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM, so is a real powerhouse of a phone.

READ: Hands-on: Sony Xperia Z2 review

It's capable of recording video in 4K and is pre-installed with Android 4.4 KitKat and Sony's latest proprietary user interface.

Vodafone's pre-order page is available at shop.vodafone.co.uk.