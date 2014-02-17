  Vodafone 4G nabs 500,000 customers in first six months

Vodafone is now serving 500,000 customers with 4G connectivity just six months after launch, the company announced on Monday, as 4G in the UK begins to take hold.

The carrier says its 4G customers used 300TB of data during December 2013, as they're accessing twice as much data as those on 3G on average. Vodafone expects that more of its 3G customers will begin moving to 4G plans as coverage becomes more widespread across the UK.

"It’s particularly exciting to see how the nation is embracing 4G in their everyday lives," Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO at Vodafone UK, said. "Now people in more towns and districts can enjoy Vodafone ultrafast 4G and get closer to the action with our great entertainment packages."

Initial rollout of Vodafone's 4G network covered only London, but the network is now available to 36 per cent of the UK population, in 115 towns across the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Vodafone asserts that 4G coverage will come to 98 per cent of the population by 2015, again making the point that it has plenty of 800MHz spectrum, so performs better indoors.