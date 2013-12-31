  Vodafone partners with Boris Johnson for first multi-sensory firework display for New Year's Eve

The London New Year's Eve firework display is already a spectacular affair, but this year it is set to be even bigger. Vodafone has partnered with the Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, to create the first multi-sensory display.

Following a year of work from food artists Bompas and Parr, those attending the 2013 firework display in the centre of London tonight will also be able to smell and taste it, in a good way.

The fireworks will be paired with seven different flavours of fruit, each representing a specific colour and there will be scratch and sniff programmes, LED wristbands and seven-flavoured sweets for many in the key viewing areas.

As the red fireworks shoot up in the sky, the smell of strawberry will envelope the 250,000 people watching below. Yellow will bring the smell of banana, along with 40,000g of specially made edible banana confetti. And orange will set off orange bubbles filled with Seville orange-flavoured smoke.

When it comes to peach, the crowd will be showered with peach snow, and there will also be apple and cherry-flavoured mist.

If you can't face the crowds, no matter how much you like banana, Vodafone has created the VodafoneNYE app that will help you experience the display at home.

Sadly, there is no orange-flavour releasing smartphone on the market yet, but the app is free to download from the App Store, Google Play and the Firsts website.

You'll have to wait until midnight like everyone else, but once the clock strikes 12, the app will use your device’s GPS to locate the London Eye, link it to your camera and use augmented reality to play the London skyline in your living room.

As the first firework explodes in London, the app will created an animated firework, allowing you to experience it and capture pictures as though you were there.

The multi-sensory display will last for a total of 11 minutes, with the fireworks will be launched from three barges on the Thames, along with the London Eye.