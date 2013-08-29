Vodafone 4G: We are switching on a new site every 30 minutes

Vodafone's 4G service in the UK has gone live, with the telecoms giant promising that it is adding a new site every 30 minutes in the capital over the next two months.

The company, which is playing catch-up to EE's 100 city coverage in the UK, is planning a quick and aggressive rollout of its 4G services over the next couple of months.

That rollout also includes adding Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield by the end of September.

“Vodafone Ultrafast 4G is here and we’re giving people a reason to get excited about it as we switch on a new site every 30 minutes.” says Guy Laurence, CEO of Vodafone UK. "In the few days since we launched our 4G plans, more than 20,000 people have signed up."



Vodafone’s 4G-ready plans went on sale on August 12 and all customers on Vodafone Red 4G-ready and Vodafone Red Business 4G-ready will get a 4G service in London from today.

According to Vodafone's online coverage tracker, the 4G signal isn't just restricted to central London, but does reach out as far as Ascot, Windsor, Harlow and Woking.

Meanwhile O2, which also launched its services today, is suggesting that its coverage will be limited to central London, Leeds and Bradford for the time being. It also promises to add 4G connectivity to a number of cities before the end of the year.