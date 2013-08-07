Vodafone Red 4G dated, priced and packed with extras

Vodafone has announced its 4G plans in the UK, saying it expects to be in 12 cities before the end of the year starting with London on 29 August.

The new service - which will see prices starting from £26 a month - will also include a number of freebies in an attempt to stop people signing up to rival offers from O2 and EE.

Coming out of the stables running, Vodafone says that its new 4G customers will either get access to Spotify's 20 million song collection or 150 hours of Premier League football and unlimited data for the first three months.

Vodafone Red 4G-ready price plans will be available in-store, online and by phone from 12 August, in time for the start of the new Premier League season, with customers able to chose between Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV.

"With 4G, speed is just the start; it's what you do with it that really matters," said Guy Laurence, CEO of Vodafone UK on the news. "We are taking 4G into a new league by offering sport; and changing the tune with all the music you could want. 4G is finally worth getting and there's plenty to look forward to."

Vodafone will launch Ultrafast 4G services in London on 29 August, with speeds typically six times faster than standard 3G. All customers on Vodafone Red 4G-ready, which is also available for small business customers, will automatically have 4G enabled when the service launches although they will have to have a 4G device - the iPhone 5 won't work.

After London, will come Birmingham, Bradford, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield before the end of the year.

Vodafone says it will bring indoor 4G coverage to 98 per cent of the UK population by 2015 - a promise that will cost the network some £900 million this year alone

Trying to make it as easy as possible to sign up to the service, anyone on Vodafone Red who already has a 4G-ready device can enjoy Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV, double the amount of data they currently get and access to Ultrafast 4G for just £5 extra a month, without needing to sign up to a new contract - which, if you count the Spotify Premium subscription as £10, is a very good deal.

Customers who already have a 4G-ready device and are looking for a SIM-only deal can get Ultrafast 4G from just £26 a month on a 12-month plan.

Vodafone Red 4G-ready is also available on 24-month plans, with a 4G-ready handset included, starting from just £34 a month and on 12-month plans, with a 4G-ready handset included, starting from £52 a month.

There is also a range of plans for customers who want the new Vodafone 4G service on their tablet, laptop or other device as well as plans for just 30 days.

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (8 inch) for £31 a month with 4GB of data or for £36 a month with 10GB. The Sony Xperia Tablet Z is available for £37 a month with 4GB of data or for £42 per month with 10GB of data. Customers with a 3G device can purchase a 4G plan and benefit from the additional data allowance.

Vodafone also offers a 4G dongle (the Vodafone K5006) for an up-front cost of £29 on a 12-month plan costing £20 a month that comes with 4GB of data, or for an up-front cost of just £9 on a 12-month plan costing £30 a month that comes with 10GB of data. Plans for just 30 days are also available. Customers with their own 4G-ready dongle can get Ultrafast 4G from just £20 a month, that comes with 4GB of data, or £30 a month for 10GB, on either a 30 day or 12-month SIM only plan.

For customers who want to be able to share their Vodafone Ultrafast 4G experience, the Vodafone R212 Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot allows them to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices at once. It’s available for an up-front cost of £39 on a 12-month plan with 4GB of data at £20 a month, or for an up-front cost of just £19 on a 12-month plan with 10GB of data at £30 a month.

Content from Spotify or Sky Sports is not included in tablet, dongle or Mobile Wi-Fi plans.