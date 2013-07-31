  Vodafone introduces new PAYG plan: Red Freedom Freebee offers unlimited minutes and texts

Vodafone has added unlimited calls and texts as one of the options for its new suite of pay-as-you-go price plans.

For £30, the Vodafone Red Freedom Freebee PAYG tariff gives unlimited minutes and texts and 1GB of internet use. You can also opt to buy a £40 Red Freedom Freebee, which offers unlimited minutes and texts, but raises the data stakes to 2GB.

Cheaper PAYG plans are available, but the allocations have been improved. Without the Red prefix, the Freedom Freebee plan starts at £10 for 150 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of internet. Double that to £20 and you get 500 minutes of talk time, unlimited texts and 1GB of internet use.

All plans last for 30 days. You can then buy a new plan, with the freedom to chop and change.

"Pay as you go customers want to enjoy the freedom of using their smartphone to talk, text, tweet or surf the internet. They want to talk with or text whoever they want, whenever they want, without having to worry about what's left in their allowance," said Stan van der Ham, head of PAYG at Vodafone.

"That's why we're very excited to be offering unlimited minutes and texts with our new Red Freedom Freebee. We're also offering generous amounts of internet which means we're bringing our customers more value than ever before."

Find out more at vodafone.co.uk.