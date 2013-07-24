  Mobile by Sainsbury's opens for business, PAYG plans earn double Nectar points

Mobile by Sainbury's, the new network created in a partnership of the UK supermarket chain and Vodafone, has launched with three pay-as-you-go price plans that earn customers double Nectar points for their Sainsbury's shopping or fuel.

When a Mobile by Sainsbury's PAYG bundle is bought by a customer, they can link it to their Nectar card, and each purchase in store from then on will earn double the amount of points as normal. The retailer claims that this could earn a family of four up to £180 worth of Nectar points, if they each opt for the £10 bundle.

The three bundles offer different amounts of minutes and data. Texts are unlimited across all plans. For £10, you will get 200 inclusive minutes and 250MB of data. The £15 bundle includes 300 minutes and 500MB of data. While the £20 plan offers 800 minutes and 1GB of data.

There is also a basic price plan that charges calls at 8p a minute, texts at 4p a go, and data access costs 50p a day for up to 25MB. It will also earn double Nectar points based on the value of top-ups.

Mobile by Sainsbury's customers can top-up their phones from £5 and up. They can also make use of the Borrow a Pound service, where they can use up to £1 of credit for calls or texts when they have none of their own credit left. They will have to repay this and a 10p fee when they next top-up their phone.

The Mobile by Sainsbury's SIM cards are available in all Sainsbury's stores in the UK, with 250 of them also stocking handsets. These range from the Nokia 100 which costs just £12 to the Samsung Galaxy Fame at £112.