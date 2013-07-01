  Vodafone launches first 4G Mi-Fi, forgets it doesn't yet have a 4G network

Vodafone push to be ready for the rollout of its 4G network when it launches later this summer continues, this time with a new 4G-ready Mobile Wi-Fi dongle.

The new Vodafone R212 4G-ready Mobile Wi-Fi device will work on the company's current 3G network, but will be ready to benefit from the new speeds when they come into effect.

The Vodafone R212 is the latest 4G-ready device to be offered by the company, joining o a range of 4G-ready phones including the Samsung GALAXY S4, the Nokia Lumia 925 and the BlackBerry Z10. The iPhone 5 isn't able to work on Vodafone's 4G network, and none of them is able to benefit yet from the promised 4G speeds on the box.

"Right now, the Vodafone R212 offers reliable 3G connection for up to 10 of your Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices at once. Just switch it on, connect your devices, put it back in your bag or pocket and you’re good to go," says the company of the new device.

The R212 comes with a 2800MAH and a built-in SD card reader for cards up to 32GB.

The Vodafone R212 is available for £39 on a 12-month price plan, which brings with it 1GB of data for £10 a month. No word on whether that price will stay when the 4G tariffs kick in.