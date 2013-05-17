  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Vodafone phone news

Vodafone Smart III gives you 4-inches of Android on a £95 budget

|
  Vodafone Smart III gives you 4-inches of Android on a £95 budget
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Vodafone has announced the Vodafone Smart III, its latest affordable Android handset for those on a budget.

Following the line of own-brand devices, the new Smart III comes with a 4-inch 800 x 480 pixel resolution display. That might make for a slightly soft rendering of the Android Jelly Bean operating system, but at this price you can hardly complain.

Under the skin there's a 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM, which should keep things running for all those regular smartphone tasks. There's 4GB of internal storage, although you'll be able to expand that with up to 32GB of microSD card.

Around the back is a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and autofocus to keep you in the picture, and like many entry-level devices, there's no forward-facing camera present. It will give you 720p HD video capture however.

The handset measures 123.2 x 64.4 x 10.9 and weighs 136g. You'll be able to get it in black or white, with some fancy patterning added to the back to make it distinctive and the Vodafone website details that you'll be able to change the band around the side and apply your own design.

The Vodafone Smart III is available for £95 on pay-as-you-go, or free on a 24-month plan from £13 a month.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition confirmed by the most amazing invitation ever
Comments