  Vodafone Smart III gives you 4-inches of Android on a £95 budget

Vodafone has announced the Vodafone Smart III, its latest affordable Android handset for those on a budget.

Following the line of own-brand devices, the new Smart III comes with a 4-inch 800 x 480 pixel resolution display. That might make for a slightly soft rendering of the Android Jelly Bean operating system, but at this price you can hardly complain.

Under the skin there's a 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM, which should keep things running for all those regular smartphone tasks. There's 4GB of internal storage, although you'll be able to expand that with up to 32GB of microSD card.

Around the back is a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and autofocus to keep you in the picture, and like many entry-level devices, there's no forward-facing camera present. It will give you 720p HD video capture however.

The handset measures 123.2 x 64.4 x 10.9 and weighs 136g. You'll be able to get it in black or white, with some fancy patterning added to the back to make it distinctive and the Vodafone website details that you'll be able to change the band around the side and apply your own design.

The Vodafone Smart III is available for £95 on pay-as-you-go, or free on a 24-month plan from £13 a month.