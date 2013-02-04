  1. Home
Vodafone to start selling Windows Phone 8 phones from 6 February

It's taken a while, considering that the operating system was launched in October last year, but Vodafone is finally ready to range five of the Windows Phone 8 handsets currently on the market.

From Wednesday 6 February, you will be able to buy the Nokia Lumia 920, Nokia Lumia 820, Nokia Lumia 620, Windows Phone 8X by HTC, and the Windows Phone 8S by HTC. The network always said that it would support Microsoft's OS, but never gave a firm date on availability, now it has.

The only major WP8 phone not being listed by Vodafone at present is the Samsung Ativ S. A release date for the Samsung handset is yet to be revealed. Originally expected in November, then December, it seems that an early 2013 release is still on the cards. Many phone shops list it in their ranges, but as an "unavailable" product.

Vodafone won't be concerned about that, however, as it has a healthy line-up of multi-coloured handsets spanning all price points to be offered from its launch. It hasn't given a reason why it is behind some competitors in bringing the Windows Phone 8 smartphones to market, but has said that it has "been working day and night to get the new breed of Windows Phone devices through our network tests unscathed".

