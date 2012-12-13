Vodafone Sure Signal now smaller, tidier and great for mobile blackspots
Vodafone has redesigned its Sure Signal to be is smaller, less obtrusive and features an integrated power socket, so it no longer needs its own dedicated wall point - you can plug another device into the back.
The functionality of the new Vodafone Sure Signal is much like its predecessor, which came out in 2010. It allows you to boost the signal of Vodafone's 3G network by connecting to your home broadband line.
Of course, this means you are effectively helping Vodafone get more coverage - and paying for the privilege - but it could be a godsend for those who live in mobile phone signal blackspots.
It gives out a strong Vodafone 3G signal that works through thick walls and can therefore even be housed in a basement. As long as it is hooked up to a broadband line that's capable of at least one-meg, it will work. As many as 32 people can be registered on the device, and the new version has increased user capability so that up to eight of them can make calls at the same time.
The Vodafone Sure Signal costs £100 and is available from the online Vodafone store.
